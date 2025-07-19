Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead role, might be performing well domestically (North America) and in other overseas territories, it has turned out to be a major disappointment in China. Yes, the film has failed to make an impact in one of the important territories, thus cutting down the overall business potential. Shockingly, it hasn’t even crossed the $10 million mark yet. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of 8 days!

Reception of the film

The latest Hollywood superhero flick witnessed its rollout in the Chinese territory on the same day as its domestic release, July 11. While all over the globe, the film is enjoying mostly favorable word-of-mouth, the picture is different in China. The audience feedback has been mixed, which has affected its run significantly.

How much did Superman earn at the China box office in 8 days?

On the second Friday, day 8, Superman crashed at the China box office by earning a dismal $97K. With such poor earnings, the total collection stands at just $8.2 million. Currently, it is playing on just over 3,000 screens, which is a massive reduction from the opening week. From here, it won’t cover much of a distance and will soon wrap up the run.

Being the first chapter of DCU (DC Universe), one expected Superman to perform well in the territory but unfortunately, it failed to find its takers. Hopefully, the cinematic universe will pack a punch with its upcoming biggies.

More about the film

The superhero flick was written and directed by James Gunn, and it marks his first directorial venture since he took over as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios. The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and others in key roles.

Superman is produced under the banner of DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, and The Safran Company. It was reportedly made on a budget of $225 million.

