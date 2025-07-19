Metro In Dino has built a niche audience at the ticket windows. But there’s a new romantic release in Bollywood – Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday’s film may be the #1 choice of the audience, but that isn’t stopping Anurag Basu’s film from maintaining its momentum. Scroll below for the day 15 report at the box office.

Metro In Dino Day 15 Collection

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and the team have added a feather to their cap as Metro In Dino has emerged as a success. On day 15, it added an estimated 1.26 crores more to the kitty. It remained rock-steady with a rather slight improvement despite the arrival of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara.

Metro In Dino is also facing competition from Maalik, Sitaare Zameen Par and Nikita Roy. It is now inching towards the 50 crore mark, with net collections in India standing at 48.47 crores, as per estimates. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 57.19 crores.

Take a look at the Metro In Dino box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 29.57 crores

Week 2: 17.64 crores

Day 15: 1.26 crores

Total: 48.47 crores

Metro In Dino vs Saiyaara Box Office

There’s threat because both the films are from the romance genre. On its opening day, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has minted 21.25 crores and is heading for a 15 crore+ Saturday.

Meanwhile, Metro In Dino will fall below the 1 crore mark during the weekdays. It is currently the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. But that spot is in danger, considering the unreal run of Saiyaara!

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (15 days)

India net: 48.47 crores

India gross: 57.19 crores

Budget: 45-50 crores

Verdict: Success

