Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has done the unthinkable by registering an epic start at the Indian box office. The last couple of days have been very exciting, considering the impressive response in pre-sales. A big start was definitely loading, but until the last day before the release, no one thought it could comfortably topple the 20 crore mark. Now that the official figure of day 1 is out, everyone is stunned. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Saiyaara managed to create a positive perception in the pre-release phase

Backed by popular music and a trailer, the latest Bollywood romantic drama generated good buzz. Further, the discounted ticket rates gave it another significant boost. With several factors working in favor, the film enjoyed a fantastic response in the advance booking, which helped create a positive perception on social media.

Initial word-of-mouth boosted its earnings

Considering all the aforementioned factors, a solid start was on the cards for Saiyaara, but it turned into a historic one due to a surge in occupancy of the evening and night shows. Since the initial word-of-mouth among the audience has been mostly favorable, the film witnessed a huge turnout through over-the-counter ticket sales, helping it cross the 20 crore mark.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Saiyaara comfortably crossed the 20 crore mark on day 1, and as per the official number, the film registered a mind-blowing 21.25 crore net on the opening day. Inclusive of GST, the gross collection at the Indian box office stands at 25.07 crores.

Creates history for Bollywood’s romantic films

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has exceeded all expectations, giving everyone a pleasant surprise. It also created history by pulling off the biggest opening for a Bollywood romantic film. It beat the 11-year-old record of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which opened at 19.45 crore net in 2013.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top openers in the romance genre (net collection):

Saiyaara – 21 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela – 15.85 crores Jab Harry Met Sejal – 15.25 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Maa Worldwide Box Office Day 22: Beats Mardaani In India, Becomes Kajol’s First Film To Cross This Milestone After Tanhaji

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News