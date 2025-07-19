Junior Box Office Day 1: Sreeleela's Last Film Opened With 64% Higher Collection

Kireeti Reddy’s debut film Junior, despite all the buzz, has failed to register a roaring opening at the box office. Starring Sreeleela and Genelia D’Souza, the film has managed to bring a decent number to the table. It would be interesting to see if it picks up at the box office after a good word-of-mouth!

Sreeleela’s Last Opening!

Sreeleela was last seen in Robinhood. Nithiin’s film registered an opening of 2.3 crore at the box office, almost 64% higher than the actress’s latest action drama helmed by Radha Krishna Reddy. Robinhood did not land a good ending, but hopes are still high for the actress’s new film with Kireeti Reddy!

Junior Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Kireeti Reddy & Sreeleela‘s Junior opened at a net collection of 1.4 crore. The film was released in Telugu and Kannada simultaneously. While the Telugu version brought 1.25 crore on day 1, the Kannada version earned 15 lakh.

On the opening day, Friday, July 18, Kireeti Reddy‘s film registered an occupancy of 22% in the theaters. The film registered ticket sales of 28.35K on the opening day on BMS.

Will Junior Sail Over The Weekend?

It will be interesting to see if the positive word-of-mouth for the film helps it grow over the weekend. Currently, the film seems to maintain the same pace in the theaters. On the second day, the film registered almost 17% occupancy in the morning. This is a very minimal drop from the opening day, which registered an occupancy of 19% for the morning shows on the opening day.

Rated 8.1 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A young man’s search for meaningful memories leads to a discovery that may transform his relationship with his father.”

