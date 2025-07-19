Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has created history as the romantic drama registers the second biggest opening day BMS sales for a Bollywood film in 2025, exceeding the expectations by a huge margin and hinting a tsunami arriving at the box office already!

Ahaan Panday’s Debut Film Roars!

Ahaan Panday’s debut film roars at the ticket window, surpassing every single Bollywood film of 2025 except for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. At the same time, Chhaava registered a ticket sale of 669K. Meanwhile, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film stands next in line, pushing Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 to number 3.

Saiyaara Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales

On the opening day, July 18, Friday, Saiyaara registered a ticket sales of 419K on BookMyShow. While this is the second biggest opening day ticket sale for a Bollywood film on BMS in 2025, it is also celebratory because it has finally narrowed the gap with Chhaava!

Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 held the spot for the second biggest opening day BMS sales, but it was only 295K, way less than Chhaava. Ahaan Panday’s film has registered 42% higher ticket sales than Housefull 5 and claimed the second spot, minimizing the gap with Chhaava!

Saiyaara Pushes Jaat Out Of The Top 10 Opening Sales!

Saiyaara‘s opening day BMS sales have also pushed Jaat out of the top 10 opening day ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS in 2025. Sunny Deol’s film registered a ticket sale of 110K on the opening day on BMS.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales on BMS for a Bollywood film on the opening day.

Chhaava: 669K Saiyaara: 419K Housefull5: 295K Raid 2: 278K Sikandar: 271K Sitaare Zameen Par: 225K Sky Force: 193K Sanam Teri Kasam Re Release: 152K Kesari Chapter 2: 150K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 145K

Saiyaara BMS Sales Summary

Check out BookMyShow’s ticket sales breakdown of the YRF romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri.

Pre Sales: 394.53K

Day 1: 419K

Total: 813.53K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

