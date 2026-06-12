Disney’s live-action adaptation of Moana is gearing up for release, and expectations are high given the animated film series’ box-office success. It reunites audiences with the adventurous Moana and charismatic demigod Maui, played by Dwayne Johnson. With the release date drawing closer, the big question is whether the remake can secure a place among the top five biggest live-action openings of 2026 so far. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The competition has been tough so far this year, with a few high-profile releases posting impressive opening weekends at the North American box office. One of the surprise entries in the top 5 debuts of the year is Backrooms, which was reportedly made on a $10 million budget. With an opening weekend gross of $80 million+, Backrooms made headlines. Now, Dwayne’s film, with an existing IP value stronger than Kane Parsons’, must have a strong debut to survive at the box office.

Top 5 biggest debuts of 2026 at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Michael has recorded the biggest opening weekend of the year at the North American box office for live-action releases. It collected $97.2 million in its domestic opening. The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $76.7 million, thus securing the 5th spot among the top 5 live-action openings of 2026.

Check out the top 5 biggest live-action opening weekends of 2026

Michael – $97.2 million Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – $81.7 million Backrooms – $81.4 million Project Hail Mary – $80.5 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $76.7 million

Therefore, Moana must earn at least $77 million during its opening weekend at the North American box office and break into the elite group.

Can Moana get there?

It is an achievable target for a film of this scale, but the buzz around it is not so hopeful. Even Dwayne Johnson’s live-action look received criticism from the audience. Also, it is releasing in the same month as Minions & Monsters, and Toy Story 5 will arrive before it. Moana has a good shot at breaking into the top 5 live-action debuts of 2026.

What is the film about?

The official synopsis reads, “Prompted by a summons from the ocean, Moana departs her home island of Motunui for the first time and travels past its barrier reef. Accompanied by the demigod Maui, she undertakes a voyage aimed at recovering the well-being of her community.” Moana will be released on July 10.

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