Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, was released in the U.S. on April 24, 2026, and is on the verge of completing seven weeks in theaters. Although the Antoine Fuqua-directed film currently holds a 39% critics’ score, it has received a stellar 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The highly positive audience reception is reflected in its box office performance. After delivering a fantastic $97.2 million opening across 3,955 North American locations, the Jaafar Jackson starrer has earned $356.7 million domestically so far.

Combined with its $534.1 million international haul, Michael’s worldwide total now stands at $890.8 million. At the time of writing, the musical drama is the second-highest-grossing release of 2026, as per Box Office Mojo and ranks among the top 100 highest-grossing titles of all time worldwide.

As it continues its theatrical run, Michael is now closing in on the worldwide earnings of another blockbuster musical biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Let’s take a look at how much more it needs to earn to outgross it and whether it can beat the 2018 film’s theatrical surplus.

Michael vs. Bohemian Rhapsody – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Michael – Box Office Summary

North America: $356.7 million

International: $534.1 million

Worldwide: $890.8 million

Bohemian Rhapsody – Box Office Summary

North America: $216.7 million

International: $694.3 million

Worldwide: $911 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, it is clear that Michael needs to earn more than $20.5 million to surpass the global earnings of Bohemian Rhapsody. Even though the film is available to rent or buy on various digital platforms, Michael still has a realistic chance to close this gap and surpass the 2018 movie worldwide, provided that it maintains steady weekday and weekend holds in the coming weeks. That said, the film’s final box office outcome will become clearer as it continues its ongoing run.

Can Michael Surpass Bohemian Rhapsody’s Theatrical Surplus?

Since the film was made on a $155 million budget, it needed to earn $387.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This indicates that it has generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $503.3 million over its break-even point.

In comparison, Bohemian Rhapsody was made on a much smaller $50 million budget and had a significantly lower $125 million break-even threshold. With a $911 million global haul, it generated an estimated $786 million in theatrical surplus.

So, for Michael to beat Bohemian Rhapsody’s theatrical surplus, it would need to earn another $282.7 million. At this stage of its theatrical run, it appears unlikely that Michael can close this gap and achieve that target. The final box office outcome will become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Michael All About?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama follows the life of Michael Jackson (played by Jaafar Jackson). It focuses on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is also expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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