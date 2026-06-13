Karuppu entered its fifth week yesterday (June 12), and as expected, collections dropped. Yes, over the weekend, an upward graph will be witnessed, but on weekdays, it is expected to fetch ordinary numbers since it has arrived on OTT. Amid this, it seems that Suriya’s dream of delivering his first-ever 200 crore net grosser at the Indian box office won’t be fulfilled as the film still needs to earn over 4 crore to reach the milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 29!

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama scored an estimated 22 lakh on the fifth Friday, day 29. Compared to day 28’s 37 lakh, it saw a 40.54% drop. Overall, it has earned 195.4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross total of 230.57 crore. Since the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, its remaining theatrical run will be impacted significantly.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.3 crore

Week 3 – 21.2 crore

Week 4 – 5.83 crore

Day 29 – 22 lakh

Total – 195.4 crore

Likely to miss the 200 crore milestone

Karuppu has been a game-changer for Suriya. It introduced the Kollywood star to the 100 crore net club at the Indian box office, and also emerged as his first 150 crore net grosser. Given strong word of mouth, the film had the potential to become the actor’s first 200 crore net grosser, but it seems that, due to the OTT release, it will fall short of that mark.

Karuppu is targeting a lifetime net collection of 198-199 crore, thus falling just short of the glorious 200 crore mark. So, Suriya will need to wait a bit more to join the 200 crore club.

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film was made on a budget of 130 crore.

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