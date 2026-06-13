Tumbadchi Manjula, featuring Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Om Bhutkar, and an ensemble, entered its second week at the Indian box office on a high note. Due to multiple new releases, the show count was reduced, yet the film surprisingly posted an upward trend rather than a drop on the second Friday. In the meantime, it emerged successful by recovering the entire budget and making some returns. Keep reading for a detailed day 8 collection report!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy entertainer did a business of 60 lakh on the second Friday, day 8, showing growth from day 7’s 55 lakh. On day 7, the film’s show count was around 610, while on day 8, it dropped to 450 due to new releases. And despite the 160-show reduction, the film saw a jump, clearly indicating it has been accepted by the audience.

Overall, Tumbadchi Manjula has earned 6.45 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 7.61 crore gross. Considering the momentum, a big jump could be seen during the second weekend, and the target of 15 crore net is within reach in the lifetime run.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 5.85 crore

Day 8 – 60 lakh

Total – 6.45 crore

Becomes the 6th successful Marathi film of 2026

Tumbadchi Manjula was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore, and has earned 6.45 crore net so far. So, in 8 days, it has recovered its full budget and recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 45 lakh. Calculated further, it equals 7.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

By securing a plus verdict, the Sai Tamhankar starrer has become the sixth successful Marathi film of the year after Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, Super Duperr, Raja Shivaji, and Deool Band 2. Besides, it’s the fourth success in a row after Super Duperr, Raja Shivaji, and Deool Band 2.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 6.45 crore

ROI – 45 lakh

ROI% – 7.5%

Verdict – Plus

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