Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, has emerged as one of the biggest success stories in the history of Marathi cinema. Given the sequel factor, the film was expected to do well at the Indian box office, but its actual performance has stunned everyone. In just three weeks, the film has scored over 60 crore net, which is unthinkable. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 22 days!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

The Marathi devotional drama earned 85 lakh on the fourth Thursday, day 22. Compared to day 21’s 90 lakh, it dropped just 5.55%, showing an impressive hold on weekdays. Overall, it has earned an estimated 63.75 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 75.22 crore gross. Considering the strong momentum, it has retained a good show count in its fourth week, and the target of 75 crore net collection is well within reach.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Total – 63.75 crore

Enjoys over 530% returns!

Deool Band 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore, and has earned 63.75 crore net so far. So, in 22 days, it has recorded a rocking return on investment (ROI) of 53.75 crore. Calculated further, it equals 537.5% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 63.75 crore

ROI – 53.75 crore

ROI% – 537.5%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Deool Band 2 is directed by Pravin Tarde and produced by Kailash Wani, Jayashri Wani, Kaiwalya Wani, and Juili Wani-Suryavanshi. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Pravin Tarde, Prasad Oak, Om Bhutkar, Mangesh Desai, Devendra Gaikwad, Jagannath Nivangune, and Atul Kudale in key roles. The film was released in theaters on May 21. It serves as a sequel to Deool Band, which was released in 2015.

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