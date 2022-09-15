Yash’s blockbuster film KGF broke every record at the box office. It has not only set a benchmark but also taken the box office by storm. Just like its first part, its 2nd instalment too created a storm too leaving one and all in surprise. Not only at the domestic box office, but KGF 2 also took the international box office by storm as it earned 1000 crore worldwide. Isn’t that insane? During a recent event, Bollywood filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar showered praises on the same while talking about Marathi cinema.

Antim: The Final Truth director filmmaker recently appeared at an award function where some of the most prominent personalities of Marathi cinema were present.

While speaking about the Marathi cinema, Mahesh Manjrekar gave an example of Kannada cinema saying that when everyone thought the Kannada film industry will shut down anytime, a person made KGF and it created history. The filmmaker also said just like that Marathi cinema also needs a chance and wants people to believe in it.

“We have to shout from the rooftops that Marathi cinema is great. The press is here and I want to say this. Some years back, the condition of the Kannada film industry was such that it seemed like it would shut down anytime. But there was one person who believed in making a film and spending a lot of money on it,” said Mahesh Manjrekar at the event.

That person made a film named KGF and it created history. What makes me happy is that they didn’t make both parts of KGF in Hindi. They shot the film in Kannada, dubbed it in Hindi aur fir audience ke sir ke upar feka. I envy these guys. I would have loved to do something like this. It is superb,” added the filmmaker.

He continued by saying that there’s no dearth of talent when it comes to Marathi cinema. “Then what is it that we are lacking? We also need people who believe in our vision. It’s crucial that we make big-scale films, that too with conviction and confidence,” said Mahesh Manjrekar.

“When it comes to content, our cinema is on the top. In today’s times, only Marathi and Malayalam cinema is providing strong content in films. Somebody has to believe in us and spend money, like the way KGF producers did. I mean, come on, KGF – Chapter 2 collected Rs. 1000 crores! Can you imagine?” he concluded saying.

