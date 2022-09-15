National award winner Kangana Ranaut has proved her worth as an actor in Bollywood, but she is the motormouth of Tinseltown. Every now and then she hits the headlines for either her controversial statements or some indirect dig that she takes against Bollywood.

Advertisement

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had taken a dig at Brahmastra and slammed Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor for rigging the box office numbers. However, even after claiming Ajay Devgn and other Bollywood actors wouldn’t promote her films, the actress showered praises on him. Wondering why? Scroll below to read.

Advertisement

A few hours back, a trade analyst shared Ajay Devgn’s cinema chain NY Cinemas (named after his children Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan) will be opening a 4-screen multiplex in Ahmedabad (Anand, Surat and Rajkot). The analyst even mentioned that the movies can be watched in 3D. Now, Kangana Ranaut reshared that Tweet on her Instagram stories.

Praising Ajay Devgn, she wrote, “This is the best and most effective way a superstar can utilise his resources and influence, not only it generates employment it also increases our screen count… Number of screens in India= less than 7000. Number of screens in China= more than 70,000. Congratulations sir @ajaydevgn.”

Earlier this year, during a conversation with Mirror Now, when Kangana Ranaut was asked whether she believes in Bollywood Bonhomie. Reacting to Ajay Devgn‘s comment on ‘Bollywood Bonhomie’, she had said, “But Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me ‘hush-hush’ that you know, I love your Thalaivi, but he will not tweet my trailer.”

Kangana Ranaut had further mentioned, “Ajay Devgn goes and does a role in a female-centric film. But will he do that in my film? I will be more than obliged and I will be more than grateful if he does. If he supports my film how Arjun (Rampal) has. Of course, it is quite evident that they don’t want to. I think all the actors should support me as I support them.”

Well, did Kangana Ranaut’s appraisal of Ajay Devgn showed her support for other actors? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Brahmastra’s Box Office ‘Fake’ Collection Accused By Kangana Ranaut, Says “Yeh Karan Johar Ka Maths’ Different Laws For Movie Mafia”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram