Kangana Ranaut is leaving not even a single chance to slam Brahmastra. Right from questioning its success to calling its box office numbers fake, the Manikarnika actress is on a spree of launching attacks not only on the film but also on its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and on its producer Karan Johar. It was recently, that the diva said that director Ayan Mukerji has burnt 600 crore to ashes adding that KJo got KRK jailed.

Recently, she also took to her Insta story calling the box office collection of Brahmastra ‘60-70%’ fake. She had even called it a ‘new low’.

Kangana Ranaut has once again taken to her social media to slam the cost and the collection of Brahmastra. In a series of Insta stories, she called out a Trade Analyst over the film’s collection and its budget and said it wasn’t made in 410 crore but in 650 crore including VFX. She even said that she wants to interview Karan Johar and ask him why he’s ‘declaring the gross collection of Brahmastra and not the net collection’.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Released on Friday and on Sunday, it’s a big hit already and, by the way, made huge profits also. 250 cr (that is also a fake figure). 650 cr (reported to be 410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is a co-producer doesn’t mean VFX doesn’t have any cost. Yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths… humko bhi seekhna hai (I, too, want to learn this math by Karan Johar mathematician).”

She went on to write in her next Insta story, “I want to interview Karan Johar and understand why he is declaring the gross collection of Brahmastra and not the net collection. What is the desperation? Also, after making 60 cr (that’s the net collection they have declared. I don’t believe in this number, but the net amount India is 60 cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come a 650 cr film has emerged as a hit already?”

“Karan Johar Ji, please enlighten us, because I am afraid there are different laws of nature for the movie mafia and different ones for mere mortals like us. Hence, different mathematics for privileged people like you and different mathematics for the underprivileged like us. Please enlighten us on this,” added Kangana Ranaut.

“This Box Office India handle has been harassing me and many like me because he is on payroll of the mafia…Today he declared Brahmastra a big hit in one day, where according to him it has only earned ₹65 cr so far. He did major smear campaign against Manikarnika (cost ₹75 cr…theatrical revenue ₹150 cr). He declared it a flop. Thalaivii ( ₹100 cr prerelease recovery) pandemic release…he declared it a disaster,” she concluded saying.

Well, Kangana Ranaut’s war doesn’t seem to end. What are your thoughts on the same? For more such gossip and updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

