Two major personal records in a matter of just 10 months – That’s how Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions has scored at the box office, and that too in the post-pandemic era. First it was Sooryavanshi that brought back people into theatres and now it’s the turn of Brahmastra to revive theatrical business in a big way.

When the second wave of the pandemic was coming to a close, it was Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty which not just opened huge but even came to close to entering the 200 Crore Club. The film was a major success at the box office and as one of the producers, Dharma Productions’ brand name came in really handy and kept its stocks high. Now 10 months down the line when 30 odd prominent films had released and it seemed that the theatrical business was down and out, it’s Brahmastra which has given it all a huge push.

The film has surpassed the weekend business of Sooryavanshi by a huge margin and in the process has also turned out to be the first ever 100 Crore Club opener for Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions. The film came at a time when there was huge uncertainty around how audiences would react to the film, though to be fair, things had started improving around 8-10 days back when the advance bookings had opened to a huge response. The signs were already there that the film would open well but then sustenance would be the key.

Well, that has happened indeed for the entire team associated with Brahmastra, it has been a sigh of relief. The biggest grosser ever for Dharma Productions since the coining of the 100 Crore Club is Simmba [240.31 crores] and as things stand today, Brahmastra should surpass this total quite comfortably and find itself right at the top.

Meanwhile, here is looking at the Top-10 weekend openers of films produced by Karan Johar:

Brahmastra – 122 crores*

Sooryavanshi – 77.08 crores

Simmba – 75.11 crores

Agneepath – 67.5 crores

Good Newwz – 64.99 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 62.11 crores

Kesari – 56.56 crores

Kalank – 44.65 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 43.05 crores

Student of the Year 2 – 38.83 crores

*Estimates, Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

