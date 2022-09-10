What a star Alia Bhatt has turned out to be! In a career spanning 15 theatrical releases (keeping aside Darlings & Sadak 2), she has seen 12 successes already, 13th is on the way with Brahmastra and just 2 flops [Kalank, Shaandaar]. That’s a strike rate of 80%, which is simply unbelievable. This isn’t all as she has been seeing huge numbers as well coming with her films (even her flops set personal records for her when they released) and 2022 has been all the more special, what with first Gangubai Kathiawadi & RRR and now Brahmastra opening huge.

Advertisement

The film has gone ahead of Kalank by a massive margin, which means Alia now has a new personal record for herself. It’s a big jump from 21.60 crores of Kalank and it would require a special movie to go past 37 crores of Brahmastra now. She has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa coming up next, and considering former is more in an out and out massy genre with a romcom setting to it and Ranveer Singh as the leading man, there are all the chances that there would be a massive number coming in there.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, if one looks at the consistency with which Alia has been scoring on the very first day then barring Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (which was again quite good on release), all her films have been double digit openers with the Top-3 being over 20 crores mark.

This is how Alia Bhatt’s Top-10 openers look like:

Brahmastra – 37 crores (including 5 crores from south versions)

Kalank – 21.60 crores

RRR (Hindi) – 20.07 crores

Gully Boy – 19.40 crores

Shaandaar – 13.10 crores

2 States – 12.28 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.5 crores

Udta Punjab – 10.05 crores

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 9 crores

Alia Bhatt is by far the topmost actress that Bollywood has currently and rest assured, she would be reigning supreme for a few more years to come at the least.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Brahmastra Box Office DESTRUCTION In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana! Beats Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 Creating A Record For Bollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram