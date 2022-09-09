Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has finally hit the theatre screens today. The film was enjoying a massive pre-release buzz and has now opened up to favourable reviews. But a video has now gone viral that witnesses a man protesting outside a theatre to boycott the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Scroll below for all the details.

Bollywood has been jinxed with the boycott trend this year. We recently saw how movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan suffered and tanked at the box office because of that. There were huge expectations from Shamshera but that didn’t work well either.

Brahmastra reviews are pouring in and Twitterati are sharing their opinions on Twitter. Amidst all the noise, a video is going viral where a man could be seen standing outside a movie hall with a speaker in his hand. He could be demanding boycott for the film and used some harsh words for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The man could be heard saying, “Boycott boycott boycott Brahmastra. Jis prakar Laal Singh Chaddha ko uski aukaat dikh laye hai, usi prakar Alia Bhatt aur Ranbir Kapoor ko uski bhi aukaat dikha deni chahiye.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Boycott Brahmastra is also currently trending on Twitter with several viewers unnecessarily backlashing the team. Owing to the same, even Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan are making a lot of noise on the social media platform.

Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

