It is the day for Brahmastra. All waiting ends today as Ayan Mukerji’s directorial and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy action drama has been released. However, the makers had held a special pre-release screening yesterday for the movie and slowly Twitter is getting crowded with fans’ online reviews.

Ayan Mukerji’s labour of love is now open for all to experience but the ones who have already watched it are giving their honest and mixed reactions.

A lot of the netizens lauded the film and gave a positive response to the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer. One of them wrote, “Impressive chemistry between Ranbir and Alia… Terrific Visuals …Hollywood level… Screenplay was outstanding…. Ayan Mukerji never disappoint me honestly. Definitely watch Brahmastra at your nearest movie theater.” Another one wrote, “#Brahmashtra 1st half review from canada: Visually brilliant and bgm is terrific but somehow screenplay is inconsistent. #ranbir #AliaBhatt are not at their usual best.hope things change. #brahmashtrareview”.

Another Twitter user, sharing a genuine Brahmastra review, tweeted, “#Brahmashtra genuine review by Tollywood Movie goer: Whoa!!!!! India opened to a new genre and entered into new VFX space.. what a visual spectacle with dazzling colors!!Ranbir,Alia,Nag mama at their best. Story is convincing and 45mins of the movie is the best.” Another one commented, Pride of Indian Cinema. “#Brahmashtra is AMAZING. The visuals are astonishing. A stunning visual effects driven spectacle. Highly recommended and a must see. Music is excellent and direction is great. Ayan’s magic is beyond imagination.”

Impressive chemistry between Ranbir and Alia… Terrific Visuals 😮…Hollywood level… Screenplay was outstanding…. Ayan Mukerji never disappoint me honestly.

Definitely watch Brahmastra at your nearest movie theater #BrahmastraReview #Brahmashtra #Brahmastra #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/I6MhzbdD1H — Arjun (@Arjunmeranaam) September 9, 2022

#Brahmashtra genuine review by Tollywood Movie goer: Whoa!!!!! India opened to a new genre and entered into new VFX space.. what a visual spectacle with dazzling colors!!Ranbir,Alia,Nag mama at their best. Story is convincing and 45mins of the movie is the best. — manoj veda (@manoj_veda) September 8, 2022

Bollywood has some great action,dramas and comic book movies! Also with some catchy songs and beautiful dance numbers! I'm glad to see people watching and supporting foreign movies 😊🙌🏼👊🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — KtiT (@KT7777akajersey) September 8, 2022

However, there are some people who also gave their negative reactions to Brahmastra. One of them wrote, “#Brahmashtra must be a bigger disaster than #LaalSinghChadha. Tell your family members, friends, colleagues to not watch it. Shame them if they still watch it. Stand outside theatres and convince people who want to watch it.” Another one tweeted, “Isiliye toh Kah rahe hain “Avoid Movie Save Money” One Word Review – Pathetic.” Another tweet could be read as, “Finally watched the movie. Not expected the worst level of screenplay. The story is not up to mark. The only best thing in the movie is SRK’s cameo. The run time could have been trimmed 20-25 minutes.”

Ananya Pandey to bekar me badnam hai asli overacting ki dukan to is movie me hai 😂 Isiliye toh Kah rahe hain "Avoid Movie Save Money" One Word Review – Pathetic ⭐#BrahmastraReview #Brahmashtra #brahmastraboycott #BoycottBramhastraMovie #RanbirKapoor #Flop pic.twitter.com/kXeZhwfiWK — बाबू हिन्दूस्तानी🇮🇳 (@rkbabuu) September 9, 2022

Finally watched the movie. Not expected the worst level of screenplay. The story is not up to mark. The only best thing in the movie is SRK's cameo. The run time could have been trimmed 20-25 minutes. Rating- 1 ⭐/ 5 ⭐#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/z1CVAIot6N — Sommu SRK (@odisha_sm) September 8, 2022

One word Review: MESS#Brahmastra: 🌟½ (1.5/5)#BrahmastraReview Right from the opening scene lacking in connect with the audience. 30 mins story stretched to a 2.5hr movie🙄

A few bright spots can't save it from clunky writing.

😑Highly disappointed👎 Wasted a stellar cast — Light Yagami (@Light_Yagamind) September 8, 2022

Well, have you watched the film? If yes, let us know how much you liked it.

