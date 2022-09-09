It is the day that marks the release of the most awaited Bollywood film, Brahmastra. The film that was in the making for a decade and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading role kept fans waiting for long enough for them to get restless. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial makes its way to the big screen now. While the labour of love is now available for the world on the big screen, seems like the pirates have not spared the movie. The movie has hit the piracy world too.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Brahmastra is a fantasy drama backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma productions and features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy and others alongside Alia and Ranbir. The movie, made on a massive budget, blend fantasy with mythology and creates a tale about the Astraverse that is envisioned by Ayan Mukerji.

Advertisement

Now as per the latest reports, Brahmastra has been eclipsed by the piracy demons. Latestly says that the film has been leaked on the piracy websites and this is definitely a very bad problem for the makers. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The reports say that Brahmastra is available on the piracy websites and on many of those actually. What is more triggering is the fact that the movie is leaked in HD and not some bad quality that will stop viewers from consuming it out of the theatre. There is no comment on this from the makers of the movie, but the certainly is a problem.

Meanwhile, the movie has been make a good buzz and has managed to crack good advance bookings. It all depends on reviews and word of mouth to spread. Ranbir Kapoor recently even spoke about the good advance bookings for Brahmastra. As per Hindustan Times, he said, “We cannot take these figures and all seriously because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hain (how well we will fare). But the feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Le Jaayenge, asking you, ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Dons A White Crop Top With Lilac Training Shorts For Her Recent Gym Outing, Netizens React “Itna Nanga Ho Kar Bhi Flop He Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram