Brahmastra is finally out in theatres now and the excitement is at its peak. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film stayed low initially, but the advance booking reports at the box office have taken its hype to the next level. Now, the actor himself has reacted to tremendous advance ticket sales and below is all you need to know.

In the last couple of days, we are hearing about the record-breaking ticket sale done by the film. It has surpassed biggies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, 83 and RRR (Hindi), the magnum opus is enjoying the 2nd highest advance ticket sale for a Hindi film. Speaking about Bollywood films, it’s the best of the post-pandemic era.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and the team Brahmastra were in Delhi, promoting their film. During the media interaction, Ranbir was asked about the record-breaking numbers in advance booking. He humbly replied, “We cannot take these figures and all seriously because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hain (how well we will fare). But the feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Le Jaayenge, asking you, ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all.”

However, Ranbir Kapoor further shared how his wife Alia Bhatt is excited about Brahmastra’s advance booking and keeping the track of every report. “The most excited is Alia now. She is a trade analyst now. She is noting everything, this much is open here, this is the response there,” Ranbir added.

Well said Ranbir, the audience is the king at the end of the day!

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is out and is playing on 8000 screens across the world from today. It is released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

