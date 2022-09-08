Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy drama film Brahmastra is all set to release this week and excitement around the film is at an all-time high. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film in theatres. The film’s lead stars and Bollywood’s most loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it.

As only less than 24 hours are there for the film to release in theatres, Ranbir visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa ahead of his film’s release. He is also accompanied by film director Ayan. However, it seems some netizens are not impressed with his gesture.

In the video shared by the paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan can be seen posing in traditional outfits. The Kapoor scion looked dapper in a royal blue kurta set while Ayan can be seen sporting a red kurta set. The two greeted the fans outside the pandal and even shook his hand with them.

Dad-to-be Ranbir was also seen wading through the jamp-packed crowd to seek the blessings of the almighty.

Take a look at the video below:

As the video went viral on social media, some netizens slammed Ranbir Kapoor for visiting the famous Ganapati pandal in Mumbai owing to his decade-old beef statement. A user wrote, “Beef eaters shd not touch also,” another user commented, “Isko yha se bhi bhagaao.” A third user said, “Ganpati mei bhi no entry Karo inko.”

Another user commented, “Beef khane wale ko boycott”. A troll wrote, “Gau mata ka maas khataaa h ye kutta #boycottbollywood #boycottbrahmastra”.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit comes days after he and his wife Alia Bhatt were denied entry at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple. Several protesters gathered to protest over Ranbir’s 2012 statement that he is a beef lover.

