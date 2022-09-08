We’re all set to witness the biggest Bollywood release of the year tomorrow in the form of Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in a leading role, who’ll be looking to bounce back after Shamshera’s box office failure. Thankfully, this time, the actor is ready to make his mark and he might even get his second biggest opener after Besharam. Scroll below to know more.

2022 is a comeback year for Ranbir as he was last seen in Sanju, which was released in 2018. Then onwards, he has been immensely busy with Shamshera and the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Sadly, his comeback film tanked miserably and couldn’t even manage a desirable opening. But that’s clearly not the case with Ranbir’s upcoming magnum opus.

Riding high on thunderous advance booking, Brahmastra is looking for a start of at least 20 crores tomorrow and could easily beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam (21.56 crores), to become his second biggest opener. But will it be at the top of the list? That’s highly doubtful considering the huge margin between Besharam and Ranbir’s biggest opener Sanju.

Have a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s highest openers:

Sanju (2018)- 31.75 crores

Besharam (2013) – 21.56 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) – 19.45 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) – 13.30 crores

Rockstar (2011) – 11 crores

Let’s see how Brahmastra fares with its word-of-mouth tomorrow as it will make if the film has a chance to beat Sanju and become Ranbir Kapoor’s highest opener at the box office.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra releases tomorrow across the globe on around 8000 screens, including 5000 in India and 3000 in overseas. It will be Bollywood’s widest ever release in history.

