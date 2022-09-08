Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all set to release tomorrow. The film has been surrounded by negativity on social media. However, it seems that nothing would be stopping it from taking a big start considering some terrific box office numbers coming through advance booking for day 1. Keep reading to know the detailed report.

The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, marking his reunion with Ranbir after 9 long years. It was in the making for a long and it is said that Ayan was working on it for around 8 years. The film is the most expensive Bollywood project ever with the budget being reported as high as 410 crores. With such high stakes, there had been a fear of disastrous result due to negativity. But this magnum opus has battled all the odds so far.

Now, as per the latest trade reports flowing in (update till today morning), Brahmastra has hit the mark of 11 crores gross with its Hindi version (excluding blocked seats), which is really huge. Including the advance booking from other versions, the film has accumulated 11.70 crores gross so far (excluding block seats). In total, the film has hit the mark of 3.5 lakhs tickets in the advance sale. The number is really huge and is the best for Bollywood in the post-pandemic era.

Looking at these numbers, Brahmastra is now confirmed to take a start of at least 20 crores in the Hindi version. With 1 day still to go, the figure of 25 crores might get locked, and then there will spot bookings which are expected to take the film’s opening to a new high.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

