Brahmastra is all set to hit theatres this Friday and thankfully, the buzz has really picked up. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the magnum opus is emerging as the winner, at least in advance bookings for day 1, despite all the odds on social media. The latest is that the film has surpassed the day 1 advance ticket sale of RRR (Hindi), which is a big thing. Scroll below to know the entire story.

The film had no buzz whatsoever a week ago. However, all of a sudden, ever since the advance booking has been started, the film is enjoying good hype and one can see it translating to numbers. It’s already the film with the highest advance ticket sale for day 1 for Bollywood in 2022. And now, it has surpassed a South biggie.

RRR (Hindi) had a good pre-release buzz and it enjoyed the advance booking of 7 crores gross approx for day 1. The number has been now surpassed by Brahmastra (Hindi) with 7.80 crores gross (update till today morning excluding the blocked seats). The film is now racing towards the 10 crore mark, becoming one of the best earners in advance ticket sales for Bollywood.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra releases on 9th September.

Meanwhile, recently the official Instagram handle of PVR Cinemas mentioned that the screening of Brahmastra will be held in the Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East, Mumbai on September 8, 2022, and that bookings for preview are open. To everyone’s surprise, the tickets were sold out within 4 minutes. The preview will be graced by Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

