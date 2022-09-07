2 days more to go to watch the visual spectacle Brahmastra on the big screen. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles, the film is the most expensive Bollywood film ever. However, it’s just recently that it started creating hype due to a positive response to advance booking. Let’s see how the audience here, at Koimoi’s ‘How’s the hype?’, rated the film.

Pre-release promo

The recently released pre-release promo has ignited a spark among the viewers. It glimpses us about the journey of Shiva to save the world from destruction and we are introduced to all astras in the film. It’s high on high-end graphics and the BGM makes it more intense. It received a good response on Twitter with 78% voting in favour.

Dance Ka Bhoot song

It’s a fun track sung by Arijit Singh, presenting us with DJ Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor). It is set in a party backdrop and will make you groove with its tune. However, on Twitter, it received just about 54% of votes in favour.

Deva Deva song

Deva Deva is sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. It’s a fast-paced yet soothing track featuring Shiva practising and having fun with his extraordinary powers. It’s visually beautiful with different locations being used. Around 64% of our voters liked it.

Kesariya song

Kesariya is the most popular and the only chartbuster track of the Brahmastra album. It is sung beautifully by Arijit Singh and the highlight remains Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt‘s romance. Just like every romantic track of Dharma Productions, this one too is visually appealing and colourful. 76% of voters liked it.

Trailer

The trailer glimpses the connection between Shiva and Brahmastra. If fell into the wrong hands, it can cause the world’s destruction and the trailer shows how Shiva has to put fight against the evil forces. It’s visually breathtaking with never-seen-before visuals and loaded with flawless CGI. 70% of our voters liked it.

On the whole, Brahmastra has received a thumbs up from 68% of voters. It’s not that good but isn’t bad either considering the negativity of boycott trends on social media. It shows there’s interest among the audience and if it clicks well, the sky will be the limit. Nonetheless, it is set to take a very good start at the box office, all thanks to the buzz that has been generated lately.

