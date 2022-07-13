Ananya Panday may only be 23, but she has made a name for herself thanks to her Bollywood films and fashion sense. The actress, who hardly ever talks about her personal life, has now shed light on how to deal with breakups.

The actress, who reportedly broke up with alleged boyfriend Ishaan Khatter in May this year, reveals some dos and don’ts one must face. Read on to know all she had to say. PS: It has an Arijit Singh connection too.

During a recent chat with ETimes, Ananya Panday got candid about breakups and how she deals with it. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress said, “I am the kind of person who believes in going through all the emotions and letting it all out. By keeping our emotions in, we think that we’re being strong.”

Ananya Panday, who allegedly broke up with alleged boyfriend Ishaan Khatter in May, continued, “We tell ourselves, ‘no I won’t cry’ but that suppressing of emotions always catches up to you some time later. I feel it’s okay to cry your heart out and listen to all the Arijit Singh songs that you can. Eat how much ever ice cream you want to and you’ll be okay one day.”

She concluded her take on dealing with breakups by saying, “Also, I don’t think there’s a better medicine than spending time with your best friends.” Ishaan Khatter and Ananya co-starred in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Besides this, the SOTY2 actress will also star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

