The Narcotics Control Bureau aka NCB recently made it clear that the drug case associated with Bollywood and other entertainment industries in the country is far from over. The recently revealed details from the draft charges mention Rhea Chakraborty as one of the accused for buying drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she was dating for almost a year before his demise. The charge sheet by NCB also names 34 other accused and Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty is also one of them.

For the unversed, Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020 and the case was not anywhere close to open and shut even though that’s what most people assumed at that time. His death opened up a series of questions and conspiracy theories and most of all, heavy investigation was made into Mumbai’s drug cartel which was also linked to Bollywood and the television industry.

In the most recent development, details about the charge sheet, filed by NCB in the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Court last month, were made public. It mentions that that crime took place between March 2020 and December 2020 and all accused have been charged with cases related to procurement, purchasing, selling, and distribution of illegal substance.

According to a report by India.com, a part of the draft charges mentions, “accused number 10 Rhea Chakroborty received many deliveries of ganja from accused Samuel Miranda, Showik, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput”.

The NCB charge sheet also maintains that Showik Chakraborty was actively involved with the drug peddlers and also had a role to play in delivering illegal drugs like ganja and hashish to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It is to be noted that the accused have the option of putting up a discharge plea before the framing of charges and the subsequent trial in court. If proved guilty Rhea Chakraborty can face upto 10 years in prison for all the provisions of NDPS Act.

