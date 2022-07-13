Ranbir Kapoor will be back on the big screen after a break of almost 4 years. The actor who was last seen in Sanju will soon be seen doing action in Shamshera. The actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and in a recent interview, the actor revealed his plans to direct a film that he has written during the lockdown. On the other hand, he feels, that his wife and actress Alia Bhatt can produce his movie.

In the upcoming film, RK will be seen playing the role of father and son, with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. The film is scheduled to release on July 22, 2022.

Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor while interacting with Filmibeat, spoke about his wish to direct a film and said that he wrote a film during the COVID lockdown. He said, “When I produced Jagga Jasoos with Anurag Basu, I didn’t have that experience. I was only producing that film as an actor. So till now, I have not worked as a producer. But yes, I have always wanted to direct a film.”

“In this lockdown, I have also written a story, which I have liked very much. But I don’t have that skill to write so that I can go and share that story with people and make a film with them. But yes, direction is more on my wish list than production. Well, my wife is a producer and is a very good producer, so maybe she can produce my film,” Ranbir Kapoor added.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy and during the promotions of Shamshera, Ranbir said that he wasn’t prepared to become a father. The actor further shares that he’s excited to have a child, “I always wanted children, me and Alia have been talking about children ever since we met. We want to have lots of children in life, how much ever we can afford.”

Other than Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor also has some interesting projects lined up, that include, Brahmastra, Animal and an untitled Luv Ranjan romantic film with Shraddha Kapoor.

