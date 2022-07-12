Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s alleged love affair is known to one and all. Earlier, Kangana and Hrithik controversy made headlines every now and then. It all began in 2016 when the Dhoom actor filed a complaint a few days after his heated argument with colleague Kangana Ranaut. The actor had reportedly sent her a legal notice after the Queen actress had called him “silly ex” during one of the interviews. Well, not only that when the actor duo was in an alleged romantic relationship, the emails exchanged between the two were also leaked on the web.

For the unversed, Kangana and Hrithik, who have worked together in a Krrish 3, hit it off instantly during the shooting of the film, which was released in 2013.

While a lot has been said and written about the duo, Ranbir Kapoor made headlines when he hinted about the same during one of his interviews. RK, who was on a promotional spree of his film Jagga Jasoos with Katrina Kaif grabbed everyone’s attention when he did this. During his promotional interview with an FM channel, RK and Katrina were asked to play a guessing game where one will do some actions in order for others to understand which celebrity they are talking about.

Well, the throwback video, which had then taken social media by the storm had opened up with Katrina holding Sonam Kapoor’s placard. Later when she takes up Hrithik Roshan’s placard, the Jagga Jasoos actor starts doing Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook steps. However later, when Kat flashes Kangana Ranaut’s placard, RK waits for some time before repeating the same hook step. Towards the end, the actor apologises to Hrithik saying, “I had to use you to win this game. I didn’t mean it. I don’t know what the truth is.” Watch it below:

Ranbir has no chill… maybe thats why someone's salty 😝😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LlktC2Trio — A y a a n ²²/⁷ (@seeuatthemovie) March 4, 2019

LOL!

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor, who is married to Alia Bhatt and is expecting their first baby, is busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera. Co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the film is helmed by Karan Malhotra and will hit the screens on July 22.

