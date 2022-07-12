For the first time, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani are joining their hands for ‘Dunki’. A teaser was also released a few weeks ago that created ripples of excitement among SRK fans. As fans are eagerly waiting for more updates, the latest reports reveal that film’s DOP has quit the project.

Hirani’s film went on floors a couple of months ago. King Khan even completed the first schedule of the film in which he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu. They even finished shooting a fun dance number, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Now the latest report from ETimes reveals that Dunki’s DOP (Director of Photography/ Cinematographer) Amit Roy has quit mid-way due to creative differences with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. “Yes, I am not doing ‘Dunki’ anymore. I shot for 18-19 days and quit. Raju Hirani and I had some creative differences. We both couldn’t see from the same angle. But let me tell you that the parting was very amicable. We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn’t want it to reach a stage of friction,” he said.

Roy had previously shot films like ‘Love Aajkal 2’, ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Sarkar Raj’. He has also worked on a few projects with the filmmaker before getting on board with Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Even though he has quit the film, Roy said that he respects Hirani and it is just unfortunate that they couldn’t be on the same page.

“It happens sometimes. I had shot a song in ‘Sanju’ for Rajkumar Hirani- the ‘Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya’ song. We had a great time then. I have also done a few ads for him. But you see, an ad is a collaborative effort wherein the client’s vision also matters. But when it comes to a film, it is the director’s vision,” said Amit Roy. He also assured that the scenes filmed by him will be retained.

The report further reveals that after Roy’s exit, Pankaj came in as a stop-gap arrangement. Now C K Muraleedharan has taken over as DOP of the film Dunki. Previously Murli had worked with the filmmaker in films like ‘PK’, ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’.

