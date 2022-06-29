Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapse Pannu in the lead has been in the headlines ever since it was announced. Fans are eagerly waiting to know more updates about the film. For the first time, SRK and Taapsee will be seen on screen.

The film went on floors in April. King Khan and Taapsee have already finished the first schedule. Previously, the actress starred in Shah Rukh’s 2019 production Badla. However, she only had limited interaction with the superstar.

Now Taapsee Pannu opens up having limited interactions with Shah Rukh Khan during the film Badla to starring opposite him in Dunki. Talking to news agency PTI, Taapsee said, “When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him (Shah Rukh), it becomes the golden opportunity. And combined with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn’t get better. I don’t know how will I even ever up it.”

She added, “He comes from Delhi, the same place like me, and started from scratch. I don’t miss the opportunity to tell him every time that he is someone who we consider very personal. Even before I met him, his journey felt too personal because of how he started and built an empire for himself.”

From working in Badla to starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, Taapsee Pannu considers it a personal success.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee starrer is backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is all set to hit the theatre screens on December 22, 2023. Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh also has Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline.

