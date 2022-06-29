Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood today. She made her debut with Boom (2003) which turned out to be a commercial and critical failure. But she worked really hard to get to the top of the ladder and to be where she is today. But there have been multiple instances where the actress was accused of being rude to her fans and one of them even involved Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll below for all the details.

Everyone knows about the infamous plane incident when Kat allegedly lashed out at an air hostess. The flight attendant woke her up because she wasn’t wearing her seatbelt and the actress slammed the poor staff over touching her.

But there seems to be another incident that has come to light. A Quora user has shared their experience of their friend meeting Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor at a mall in the outskirts. They were reportedly a fan of the Phone Bhoot actress but she was in no mood to entertain them.

The user detailed their experience on Quora as they wrote, “A friend of mine met her and Ranbir in a mall on the outskirts of Amsterdam. She used to be a huge Katrina fan back then. She got so excited, greeted them both & asked for a selfie with Katrina. Not only did Katrina give her a stare down in reply to her ‘Hi, I’m a huge fan’, she refused to have a picture clicked. Ranbir proactively offered my friend a selfie with him seemingly embarrassed of his GF’s rude behaviour. Before my friend took their leave, Kaif also refused to give her an autograph.”

Check out what the user posted here.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and will hit the theatre screens on 7th October 2022.

