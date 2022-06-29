Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke several Box Office records and went on to earn over 200 Crore worldwide. Time and again, the actor has spoken about the film’s success and in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he never imagined that the Horror Comedy will do such an amazing business. He was even surprised to see people of every age group appreciating the film. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Aman Upadhyay, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. After getting a big-screen release last month, the film was recently released on Netflix, due to which, the movie gained a lot more appreciation.

Coming back to the topic, Kartik Aaryan in his latest conversation with News18 said that the entire Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team was quite surprised to see the film’s box office collection. The actor claims that he expected the film to cross at least the 100 Crore mark, “But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations.”

“It was my first theatrical release after the pandemic so I was nervous about the reaction from the audience. There was a lot of buzz in the market that if the film crosses Rs 80 to 90 crore, it will be good considering the times that we are in. But like I said, it is doing exceedingly well,” Kartik Aaryan added.

Further, the actor says he was sure that the family audience would definitely watch the film to its entertaining factor, but he was ‘amazed’ seeing the reactions of children, “Like three-year-old children are singing ‘Hare Ram’. It all feels unreal. We never thought it will penetrate so much.”

Lastly, Kartik Aaryan says even though he had tough competition due to the other big releases but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still doing good at the box office. “Jayesbhai Joradar released a week before us. We had Top Gun a week after us and later we had Samrat Prithviraj. Later Jurassic World Dominion came in which also opened well. We are in our sixth week and the film is running in theatres and is even in the top five on Netflix which is unreal in today’s time.” He said.

