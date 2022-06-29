Shahid Kapoor has lately found his footing in the box office game after he delivered mega successes like Padmaavat and Kabir Singh. While one hit the 300 crore mark in India alone, another one just missed it by making above 270 crores. While everything looks good for him, his inconsistency at the box office is interfering with his much-deserved hike in salary.

In 2003, Shahid made his successful debut with a rom-com, Ishq Vishk. The actor will complete two decades in Bollywood next year, and it’s just lately that Shahid has started getting his due credit. Despite giving some memorable performances, he hasn’t been consistent in tasting commercial success and the last release is the best example.

After the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey failed miserably at the box office. Even though the film received good reviews, it made just 20.50 crores at ticket windows. Now, the report in Bollywoodlife states that despite the film’s failure, the actor has asked for a hike of 5 crores in his salary for a film which is yet to be signed by him.

For those who don’t know, Shahid Kapoor reportedly charged a huge 35 crores for Jersey and after the film’s failure, many blamed the actor for taking a huge sum and doubling the budget.

Well, Shahid does deserve a pay hike for his talent but his inconsistent track record at the box office isn’t really backing it up!

Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming films, Shahid Kapoor will be soon making his web series debut through Raj & DK directorial Farzi. Alongside him, Vijay Sethupathi will be also making his web debut through this series.

