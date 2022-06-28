Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines since they broke the news of them expecting their first child. Every other publication has their name flashed as they spill more exciting deets on the lovebirds and their first pregnancy. However, it now looks like Mrs Kapoor is now enjoying all of it.

Yesterday, i.e June 27, many reports claimed that RK would be flying down to the UK to pick up his wife and that she would be taking a rest after completing her films. But looks like, Alia is clearly not happy with media assumptions. Read on to know what she has to say.

Today, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to slam a media portal over their recent post which read, “Actress Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm on Monday morning after she announced her first pregnancy. Reportedly, the mommy-to-be will return to Mumbai in mid-July. It is also being reported that Ranbir might go to the UK to bring his wife home. According to India Today, Alia will be taking a rest after she returns from her shoot. The report also suggests that the actress planned her pregnancy in a way that doesn’t affect any of her commitments. She will be wrapping up her films, ‘Heart Of Stone’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ before the end of July.”

Rubbishing the reports shared by the news portal and giving them a befitting reply, Alia Bhatt penned, “Meanwhile we still live in some peoples heads we still live in some patriarchal world.. FYI. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel!!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have a doctors certification as well :) This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archake way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me.. my shot is ready

Well, that escalated in quite a different way!

Meanwhile, talking about her professional front, Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, a Hollywood film titled Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and Darlings in her kitty. The actress is not only just busy with her shoots but is also awaiting the release of her upcoming film Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s reply to the media outlet? Let us know in the comment below.

