Bollywood’s loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to embrace parenthood this year. The two took to social media to share the happy news with a mushy post. As congratulations are pouring in from all corners, a new video is going viral on social media.

Advertisement

The actor recently appeared at his film Shamshera’s trailer launch, wherein he spoke about he wants to work hard for his family. A video clip from the event is now going viral on social media now. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor is heard saying, “nahi nahi abhi mujhe bahut kaam karna hai sir. Abhi mujhe family banani hai, unke liye kaam karna hai. Pehle main khud ke liye kaam kar raha tha. Abhi main bahut kaam karunga.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

At the same event, Ranbir also recalled his famous dialogue from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and said, “Mere liye bohat bada saal raha h, meri shaadi hui iss saal. Woh bohat khoobsurat cheez rahi mere life me. Me hi kehta tha filmo me Shaadi is daal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut kheema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye. But Boss, yeh tajurbe k baad daal chawal hi best h. jo Alia Bhatt h meri life me, woh achar h, tadka h, pyaaz h, kaanda h, sab kuch h. So I couldn’t have asked for better partner in life.”

Talking about Shamshera, the film is set in 1871, the locales, and the scale, all look quite impressive. The period drama is being released in IMAX, it looks like the makers have made sure that the audience gets the experience that is worth the money.

Must Read: Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Sanjay Dutt’s Villainous Character, Says “He Still Makes It Different, He Still Makes It Believable”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram