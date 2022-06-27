‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana host the ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ actors, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Advertisement

On Sunday evening, along with Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and star heroine Pooja Hegde who happens to be Salman’s co-stars in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, the Bollywood superstar has turned up at Ram Charan’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have hosted the three in a big way and they are said to have spent an amazing time. The pictures of them partying together, have taken the internet by storm.

It appears that ‘Kick’ actor Salman Khan is having a great time while filming a few movies in Hyderabad, including his next feature ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.’ In addition to them, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam play important roles in the film. The Farhad Samji directorial is getting bigger and better with each passing day.

He frequently appears in Hyderabadi celebrity gatherings, most of which feature Chiranjeevi or members of his family.

Apparently, he has become a regular guest at mega khandaan after recently he partied with Megastar Chiru and Universal hero Kamal Haasan at the former’s residence.

Must Read: Malayalam Actor ‘Action Hero Biju’s Villain ND Prasad Found Hanging Outside His House (Trigger Warning)

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram