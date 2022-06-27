The makers of Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer ‘DJ Tillu’, that has been one of Tollywood’s biggest success stories of 2022, have officially announced the sequel for ‘DJ Tillu’.

The makers announced that ‘DJ Tillu’ sequel will start filming in August.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer ‘DJ Tillu’ producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi on Saturday shared a cryptic post on social media with the caption – ‘Gearing up for Round 2’.

“The most awaited Franchise… Gearing up for Round 2. Crazy adventure starts filming in August!”, he wrote, as he shared a picture from the muhurat event for ‘DJ Tillu’.

‘DJ Tillu’ stood its ground and became a fantastic entertainer with incredible commercial success in a year when the industry saw pan-India biggies like ‘RRR’, which isn’t normal. For this reason, the film’s creators, Sithara Entertainments, have chosen to create a sequel.

Despite Vimal Krishna’s directorial ‘DJ Tillu’ lacking a powerful story, Siddhu Jonnelagadda’s flawless action, gripping screenplay, and comedy worked in the favor of the movie.

Along with Neha Shetty, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, and Fish Venkat, the movie also stars other notable actors.

