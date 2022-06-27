Trigger Warning : Malayalam actor N D Prasad, 43, who gained fame for playing the negative role in Nivin Pauly’s 2016 action-drama ‘Action Hero Biju’ is no more. The actor was found dead by his children outside their home at Kalamassery, near Kochi.

As per media reports, Prasad was found hanging from a tree outside his house on the evening of June 25. Read on to know more about it.

As reported by The New Indian Express, 43-year-old N D Prasad was found hanging from a tree in front of his house at Kalamassery, near Kochi, at around 6.30 pm on June 25. His kids found their father handing and immediately informed their neighbours. According to media reports, the actor took this extreme step due to family issues.

The publication quoted a police officer on Prasad’s case, saying, “He had been going through some mental and domestic issues. His wife has also been staying away from him for some months. He seemed to have been feeling depressed since the last few days before his death.”

The actor’s body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on June 26. He is survived by his wife and two children.

In the past, Prasad’s name made the headlines when he was accused of several crimes including drug charges. As per reports, the excise department had arrested him last year for the possession of synthetic drugs, which included 2.5 grams of hashish oil and 15 grams of ganja. They also recovered a machete from his possession.

Besides ‘Action Hero Biju, N D Prasad has also acted in films like Iba and Karmani, however, it was his villainous role in the climactic scene of the 2016 film that brought him acclaim.

May his soul rest in peace.

