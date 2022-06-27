Salman Khan Goes "Oo Antava" As He Speaks About The Song Which Inspired Him Recently, Samantha Reacts

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of India and the box office success of his films is a testament to this fact. He is much-loved not just for his stern and unique body language but also for his style and sense of humour. In a recent conversation at IIFA Awards which was held in Abu Dhabi, Salman made a reference to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular item song, Oo Antava, which broke several records since its release in December 2021.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Salman was a host at IIFA this year and hence, he spoke about a variety of topics while keeping the audience entertained. In a part of the function, the actor made it clear that he will be returning as the host of Bigg Boss 16 even though there have been several rumours about him being replaced in the last few months. He also narrated a heartfelt story about how his close friend Suniel Shetty helped him back in the day when he was not exactly financially sound.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, a video of Salman Khan is picking pace on social media and guess what, it involves south Indian beauty, Samantha. In the clip, the actor was speaking to an anchor at the recent IIFA Awards where he was asked about the one song that has inspired him in the recent past.

The lady asked Bollywood’s Bhaijaan if there is any movie or song which inspired ‘the Salman Khan’ in the last few months. As a response, the actor simply decided to hum the hook line from Oo Antava before walking away in his signature Dabangg style. Have a look at the clip here.

One of the many people to share this video of Salman Khan was Samantha herself and she seemed extremely excited about the reference made by the actor. Adding three red heart emoticons as a reaction, Sam expressed her thoughts on the same. Have a look.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Remake Is Hrithik Roshan’s Most Expensive Movie To Date, Budget Goes Beyond War’s 158 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram