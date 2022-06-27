Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are both from the same generation and despite the professional rivalry, they continue to be best friends in the real world. From Aryan Khan’s arrest to Salim Khan’s health, the duo continuously keep checking on each other’s families. But remember the time they had an ugly fallout and dirty laundry was washed in public? Scroll below for details.

It was during Katrina Kaif’s birthday party that SRK and Salman bhai had massive fallout. Their ugly spat was one of the hottest debates on social media and everyone was talking about it. While SRK remained tight-lipped about it all, Dabangg Khan once took a jibe at his contemporary.

Salman Khan in a conversation with Bombay Talkies had reacted to his spat with Shah Rukh Khan and said, “Shah Rukh was like my brother. He used to call me sir, sir during his struggling days. I have seen SRK go from door to door asking for work. He has become a different person now. Only God can come and make us friends again, and that is not happening.”

Just not that, Salman Khan had even mentioned that he used to treat Shah Rukh Khan just like his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. He mentioned that SRK was a completely different personality as compared to him.

But all’s well that ends well and years after, Salman and Shah Rukh finally sorted out their issues. The duo were later even seen joking about their famous fight at an award show in 2016 and said it was all about who was more happy – married Shah Rukh Khan or unmarried Salman Khan!

