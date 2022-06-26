Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now celebrating his 30 years in the film industry. The superstar enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but throughout the world. More than his acting skills, fans love him for his sense of humour.

King Khan has a great sense of humour and mostly throws witty replies, while being interviewed by the journalists. His witty replies can be heard during Koffee With Karan episodes as well, and today we bring one of his hilarious comebacks to KJo‘s questions.

Back in 2007, Shah Rukh Khan came as a guest on Koffee With Karan with actress Rani Mukerji. In one of the segments of the show, Rapid fire round, host Karan Johar asked the superstar, “If you woke up in the morning and found out you’d turned out to be me. What would you do?”

SRK gave a hilarious reply, “You know Karan, the chances of me waking up in the morning and turning into you are less but waking up with you are more. At least that is what everyone says!” Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has now confirmed that he will make his cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 during an Instagram live session. The superstar said, “With Salman, there is no working experience, there is love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. So, it is amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full-fledged film together apart from one, which was also not a full-fledged film. To be honest, we are not together. So we get 4-5 days in a year to work in a film.”

“Last two years were fantastic because I got to be in one of his films. He came in Zero and did a song with me and, now in Pathaan, and I don’t know if it’s a secret, but I will try to be in Tiger (3) also,” King Khan added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s sense of humour is really admirable, isn’t it? Let us know in the comment.

