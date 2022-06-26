It is common for co-stars to get into an argument over a scene in their film and looks like that is exactly what happened with Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan recently. The two actors have often been straightforward with their opinions on a variety of topics and it seems like that is what triggered the little fight between them. They got into such an intense conversation on the sets of JugJugg Jeeyo that director Raj Mehta had to intervene and stop them.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Varun and Kiara have lately been promoting their latest release, JugJugg Jeeyo which hit the theatres on June 24th. The two actors have been receiving a lot of appreciation for their work in the movie apart from its storyline and direction. It also features Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in key roles and narrates the story of a family which comes face-to-face with a bunch of internal issues.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, actor Varun Dhawan spoke to Pinkvilla and shed some light on the incident where Kiara Advani ended up calling him a chauvinist. He also elaborated on how they had a difference in opinion and could not get to a satisfactory conclusion.

“I and Kiara got into 2-3 fights before we shot the scene genuinely. Because we were discussing the scene and she was like ‘I will say this.’ And I was like ‘but that’s not my point of view.’ As a man that’s not my point of view. I have to earn for my family because that’s what I have been taught. She’s like ‘no you are chauvinistic’ How’s that chauvinistic? Your brother and father think the same way. Then why I am chauvinistic if I feel I need to earn for my family. That’s what I am taught by my parents in childhood”, Varun Dhawan said.

What do you think about Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s fight? Let us know in the comments below.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Brought This Luxury Item With Her First Salary & It Screams Of Her Lavish Life!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram