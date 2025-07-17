When it comes to zombie or vampire-themed films, titles like the 28 Days Later series or Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed supernatural drama Sinners are often the first to come to mind. But flying under the radar, a lesser-known musical comedy-adventure franchise has made its way on the Disney+ global streaming charts.

We’re talking about the Z-O-M-B-I-E-S film series, with its latest installment, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 4: Dawn of the Vampires, premiering just a few days ago on Disney+. According to FlixPatrol, the four Z-O-M-B-I-E-S films currently hold spots among the most popular movies on Disney+ worldwide. Read on to find out more about the film series and where to stream it.

What’s The Z-O-M-B-I-E-S Film Series All About

Directed by Paul Hoen, the light-hearted and feel-good film series is set in the vibrant town of Seabrook, where humans, zombies, werewolves, and vampires try to live together peacefully. It all begins when zombies are allowed to attend a human high school, leading to unexpected friendships and various challenges.

The first film’s core story revolves around the relationship between Zed (Milo Manheim), a zombie football player, and Addison (Meg Donnelly), a human cheerleader, and how they fall in love with each other. The next installments explore how their bond evolves as new supernatural groups enter the picture and things get a bit more complicated for the duo.

Z-O-M-B-I-E-S Film Series – IMDb Ratings and Where to Watch

The first film, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S, holds an IMDb rating of 6/10, while its sequels, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3, and Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 4: Dawn of the Vampires, have IMDb scores of 5.7/10, 5.4/10, and 5.7/10, respectively.

As of now, all four Z-O-M-B-I-E-S movies are available to stream in India on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. In the U.S., they are streaming on Disney+.

Should You Watch Z-O-M-B-I-E-S Films?

If you’re in the mood for light-hearted, teen-centric zombie entertainment, the Z-O-M-B-I-E-S film series might be worth a watch. But if you prefer serious horror films like Sinners or the 28 Days Later series, you might want to skip them.

Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 4: Dawn of the Vampires Trailer

