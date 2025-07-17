Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh led Raid 2 is enjoying a successful run on Netflix. It has previously surpassed Pushpa 2 and Sikandar among the most-viewed Indian films of 2025. The crime thriller is now only 0.1 million away from achieving two big milestones! Scroll below for the Week 3 OTT verdict.

Raid 2 Netflix viewership

The pace has slowed, given Raid 2 is in the third week of its digital run. Ajay Devgn starrer has slipped from the #1 to the #6 spot among the Global Top 10 non-English movies on Netflix. It garnered viewership of 1.8 million, suffering a 63% drop from the last week.

The OTT viewership of Raid 2 surges to 12.3 million after three weeks. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Week 1: 5.6 million

Week 2: 4.9 million

Week 3: 1.8 million

Total: 12.3 million

Raid 2 missed two big feats by 01. million!

First, Raid 2 missed out on beating Pratik Gandhi & Yami Gautam’s Dhoom Dhaam (12.4 million) to emerge as the second most-viewed Indian film of 2025 on Netflix.

Check out the top 5 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2025:

Jewel Thief: 18.2 million Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 million Raid 2: 12.3 million Jaat: 9.4 million | Pushpa 2: 9.4 million Deva: 8.7 million

Second, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial could not beat the viewership of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (12.4 million) in its third week. However, as you read this article, it may have surpassed the milestone.

Check out the most-viewed Bollywood theatrical releases that were released on Netflix between 2024 and 2025:

Crew: 14.3 million Fighter: 12.4 million Animal: 11.7 million Raid 2: 10.5 million Shaitaan: 9.8 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

