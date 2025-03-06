Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi are truly creating Dhoom Dhaam in the digital world. Their romantic action comedy, which premiered on Valentine’s Day, February 14, has become the most-viewed Indian film of 2025 on Netflix. It has surpassed the viewership of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule by a huge margin. Scroll below for our exclusive week 3 OTT verdict.

Continues its successful streak among global top 10 non-English films

Dhoom Dhaam has found its spot among the Global top 10 non-English films for the third week on Netflix. It has amassed a viewership of 2.5 million in the week between February 24 and March 2. It was trending among the top 10 in as many as 11 countries across the globe.

However, Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer slipped to the 8th spot from the 2nd spot this week. A dip was expected since the Rishab Seth’s directorial is in its third week.

Crosses 10 million views on Netflix

There was also a 57% dip in viewership compared to 5.8 million views garnered in the last week. But the good news is Dhoom Dhaam has amassed an overall viewership of 12.4 million on Netflix. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Week 1: 4.1 million

Week 2: 5.8 million

Week 3: 2.5 million

Total: 12.4 million

Dominates Pushpa 2

Last week, Dhoom Dhaam surpassed Pushpa 2 to become the most-viewed Indian film on Netflix in 2025. Allu Arjun starrer has been viewed by 9.8 million viewers this year. Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer continues its domination with almost 26% higher views. It has also beaten every single Indian film available on the platform, including Daaku Maharaaj and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Take a look at the most viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2025:

Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 million Pushpa 2: 9.8 million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 5.6 million Daaku Maharaaj: 5 million Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

