Despicable Me 4 might have beaten Venom 3 at the worldwide box office but got axed by Tom Hardy’s movie during its debut week on Netflix. The 4th film is one of the biggest hits of 2024 which has been finally made available for free. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Besides this 4th movie, Despicable Me 3 and Minions have also occupied spots in the top five of the weekly top 10 global list. However, it got beaten by Venom: The Last Dance, probably because it started streaming a few days after the Sony movie. The 2024 animated movie features the voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Stephen Colbert, Sofía Vergara, Steve Coogan, Renaud, Madison Polan, Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, and Will Ferrell.

For the unversed, Despicable Me 4 premiered on Netflix on February 28, three days after Venom 3 started streaming on the OTT platform. It accumulated 8.8 million views on its debut week, and the streamers viewed 1.38 million hours. It is behind Venom: The Last Dance by 31.25% views. The film has beaten several other animated features, including Despicable Me 3 and Minions, to achieve the #2 spot on the global top 10 of Netflix’s weekly list.

It will probably hit the #1 spot in the following week. Except for the first Despicable Me movie, all three movies are on the top 10 list, along with the spin-off flick Minions. Despicable Me 4 is followed by the third film at #3 with 6.9 million views. Then at #4 is Minions, which garnered 5.9 million views, and at #8 is Despicable Me 2 with an impressive 4.5 million views.

Despicable Me 4 has also beaten The Super Mario Bros Movie at #6 with 4.6 million views. It is in the top 10 in four countries.

More about the movie

The 4th film follows Gru relocating his family to a safe house when his old rival, Maxime Le Mal, seeks revenge. In addition, the reformed supervillain’s family is adjusting to their new lives, with teenage neighbor Poppy Prescott trying to follow in Gru’s villainous footsteps, and some of Gru’s Minions become superheroes.

Despicable Me is the highest-grossing animated feature franchise, with over $5 billion in collections worldwide. The fourth film has also made an important contribution to that. It collected $361.00 million in the US and $969.12 million worldwide. Despicable Me 4 is the fourth highest-grossing film of the last year. It is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform between February 17 and 23, 2025, irrespective of the day they arrived.

