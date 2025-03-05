Yesterday’s episode saw an awkward run-in between exes Alex and Joy, Xander and Philip joining hands to win over Wei, Sarah and Stephanie had a tense conversation and Cat confided in Marlena about her predicament. Today, there is a lot more to expect from Days of our Lives and Salem.

Be it questionable hiring decisions, deals being struck, or some worrisome news on the horizon, there is plenty of drama and entertainment for fans of the soap opera. Here’s what viewers can expect from the March 5, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch it.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 5, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Stephanie making a deal with Kayla. Now that the former has heard a shocking conversation and her mind has been ticking with information, what exactly will do about it? Is her decision to strike a deal with Kayla, somehow related to what she heard recently?

How exactly will this deal help Stephanie? And what benefit does Kayla gain from it for her to agree to it? Meanwhile, Xander and Philip may have joined hands but that doesn’t mean their choices will be correct. When the two make questionable hires at Titan, how will this affect the company? Will they be called out for their decisions or will they get away with the same?

Xander was approached for a job by Alex while Joy asked Philip for a job. Will the two exes be hired by the brothers? How will they justify their picks? But more importantly, if Alex and Joy work together in the same company, what will this mean for them? Especially since they broke up because he cheated on her. On the other hand, Belle and Ava properly confront Kristen.

The latter has been chaotic and done plenty of questionable things. What will happen when she is confronted for her actions by Belle and Ava? She was also previously questioned by Brady. How far will things go? Lastly, Marlena has been sick with worry about John ever since Shane called her.

Now that she knows her husband is missing and nobody has seen him, she cannot help but be scared of his well-being. This is exactly why she shares the worrisome news with Brady. Will he be able to help Marlena find John? Or will matters take a turn for the worse? How will Marlena navigate this? Stay tuned to Days of our Lives for more details about these storylines.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Southern Hospitality Season 3: What To Expect From Reunion Of Bravo’s Popular Reality Series? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News