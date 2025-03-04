While the imposter drama involving Rafe and Arnold and Jada, Shawn, Gabi, and the others has been in the limelight on Days of Our Lives, other storylines are also rising to the occasion, be it romances, plotting to make plans successful, pregnancy issues, or cooking up lies and stories for adoption.

Salem has its share of drama, betrayals, teaming up, and important confrontations. Team up, awkward run-ins, and lots more: here’s what the audience can expect from the March 4, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune into Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 4, 2025

The episode features an awkward run-in between Alex and Joy. How will the two exes react when they face each other after their break-up? Will Joy give him the silent treatment or mention that he cheated on her with Stephanie? How will Alex respond to her if she does bring it up?

Meanwhile, Xander and Philip join hands to try and win over Wei Shin. Will the brothers be able to put aside their differences and successfully convince Wei? The latter is a member of the DiMera Enterprises board of directors, and Xander and Philip’s main goal is to take over the company. Will their plan to bring the board members to their side eventually work out?

Or will their plans backfire, leaving them with absolutely nothing? On the other hand, Days of Our Lives’ Sarah and Stephanie have a tense conversation. Both of them know what Philip did but have kept it a secret and remained quiet about it. Stephanie is doing it for Sarah, but the latter is more worried about Xander.

Sarah fears what he might do if he ever finds out the truth. Will her worst fears come true, or will they keep the secret under wraps? What exactly will Xander do if he finds out? Will this lead to a spiral of never-ending drama, arguments, and resurging family feuds?

Last but not the least, Cat confides in Marlena about her predicament. Is this somehow related to Chad? Or is there something entirely else on her mind? What could this conversation be about? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives on Peacock to learn more about what happens with these characters and storylines as the show and the episodes progress.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16: Newbie Kelli Ferrell On What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming Edition

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News