This week on The Young and the Restless started with Sally revealing her newest venture, Lily being suspicious about Damian about Billy receiving support from his family and loved ones for his new beginnings. Also the focus this week is how Sharon and Phyllis escape from their entrapment.

From blame games and joining hands to investigations and more drama, this week has a lot planned for the viewers and the respective storylines. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 4, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune into CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 4, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Phyllis and Sharon form an escape plan. Having been locked in a place together after a potential kidnapping, the two have had a hard time navigating things. Apart from the fact that they need to get back home, they also have to join hands to figure a way out of this.

It’s not as easy as it looks, though. Sharon and Phyllis have never gotten along and having to put that aside for their safety and return has been hard for them. Will the two be able to make it out of where they have been kept captive? Or will their differences be too strong to navigate? Can they make sure to stay safe and figure out what went wrong for them to be locked up?

Meanwhile, their friends and family are worried back home. Nick has had a history with both of them and has been wondering what to do to find them. Meanwhile, Phyllis’ son Daniel asks Chance to start an investigation. He wants the cop to officially start investigating and not delay things further.

Chance was also recently spotted chatting with Nick as well as Sharon’s daughter Mariah. Has their conversations given them any sort of clue? On the other hand, Phyllis’ daughter will not be backing down. Summer points her finger at Sharon and believes she could be behind the disappearance of her mother. How will the others react to her allegations without proof?

What has also been fishy for her is that Phyllis found a way to contact her and tell Summer that she is fine and has been out of town for some work. Even though that should have been reassuring for her, Summer also found out that Sharon told her family the same thing. This was way too much of a coincidence for Summer, making her doubtful about the whole scenario.

Has this caused her to jump to conclusions and just blame Sharon for her mother being missing in action? Will Sharon and Phyllis manage to find their way back home soon or will some trouble find them before that?

