This week on The Young and the Restless, the focus of Genoa City is on finding out if Sharon and Phyllis manage to escape from wherever they are locked, what is up with Damian as Lily finds herself being suspicious of him and Audra’s mysterious past with Holden which she is actively hiding from Nate. To add to it, there are Billy and Sally who are moving on in their lives.

After being betrayed by Chelsea and Adam last year, both of them have got lots going on in their careers and have found each other to romantically rely on romantically. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 3, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune into CBS.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 3, 2025

The episode features Jack giving Billy his blessing. The latter hasn’t had a good 2024 with being cheated on by Chelsea, his inability to make things work in the business world and more. But this year things might change for the better. Now, he has found a connection with Sally, who is as supportive as ever. He also has new business plans and a brand-new place to live.

To add to it, Billy’s brother Jack is investing in his new business ideas and offering all his support. Now that Jack has given his younger brother his blessing, will it help Billy feel supported and determined enough to make his new ventures a success? He also has a new business partnership going with Phyllis. Will things finally look up for Billy or is trouble coming?

Meanwhile, Lily has some suspicions about Damian. Who will she share them with? Will she talk to her brother Devon? Or will she discuss the same with Victor now that the two have agreed on a truce. He has also asked Michael to help her with what she needs. Will their new journey as allies lead to something fruitful in their respective businesses and careers?

Especially since she asked Victor to dig for news about Damian and his past. She also had a chat with Damian himself, trying to figure out what his motives could be about. How much will she share with Devon? And will she include Nate in the conversation? Especially since he is related to Damian and is his half-brother? How will they react to Lily’s research and snooping?

Lastly, Sally reveals her newest venture. She might have faced a couple of setbacks during her career despite her talent, but she is still determined to make things work. Has she decided to quit Marchetti and start her fashion design company or are some other plans finalized by her at the moment?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Southern Hospitality Season 3: What To Expect From Reunion Of Bravo’s Popular Reality Series? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News